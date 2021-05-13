UFC 262 Embedded: Michael Chandler arrives in Houston

On episode 3 of UFC 262 Embedded, Michael Chandler lands in Houston and starts to sweat. Beneil Dariush starts the fight week circuit. Katlyn Chookagian returns to Space City. Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos brace for their PPV clash. Chandler tries on his fight night outfit.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

(Courtesy of UFC)

