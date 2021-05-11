UFC 262 Embedded: Fighters arrive in Houston, Tony Ferguson gets in late-night run

Michael Chandler reflects on his year in the UFC and picks up some new art. Beneil Dariush takes in fights and Southern food before a Mother’s Day ride. Headliner Charles Oliveira lands in Houston, and Tony Ferguson works out after midnight.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

