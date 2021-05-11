HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler at UFC 257

featuredMichael Chandler rooting for Conor McGregor to set up first title defense

featuredUFC Vegas 26 results: Rodriguez outstrikes Waterson for unanimous decision victory

featuredConor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul brawl

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

featured“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

UFC 262 Embedded: Fighters arrive in Houston, Tony Ferguson gets in late-night run

May 11, 2021
NoNo Comments

Michael Chandler reflects on his year in the UFC and picks up some new art. Beneil Dariush takes in fights and Southern food before a Mother’s Day ride. Headliner Charles Oliveira lands in Houston, and Tony Ferguson works out after midnight.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

Michael Chandler rooting for Conor McGregor to set up first title defense

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA