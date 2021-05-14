UFC 262 Embedded: ‘Daddy’s coming home with the belt’

On episode 4 of UFC 262 Embedded, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush perfect their skills. Tony Ferguson reveals his new mindset. Champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives to corner her sister, Antonina. Charles Oliveira predicts an emotional win.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

(Courtesy of UFC)

