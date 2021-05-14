HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Press Conference Face-Offs

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredForbes champ: Conor McGregor takes crown for highest paid athlete on Forbes’ list

featuredAnthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson arrested for identity theft

Michael Chandler at UFC 257

featuredMichael Chandler rooting for Conor McGregor to set up first title defense

UFC 262 Embedded: ‘Daddy’s coming home with the belt’

May 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

On episode 4 of UFC 262 Embedded, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush perfect their skills. Tony Ferguson reveals his new mindset. Champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives to corner her sister, Antonina. Charles Oliveira predicts an emotional win.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 3

UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 2

UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 1

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA