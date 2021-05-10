UFC 262 Countdown: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 10, 2021
UFC 262 Countdown takes you behind the scenes as former interim champion Tony Ferguson returns in a showdown with top ten finisher Beneil Dariush. Watch these athletes train and prepare for their co-main bout.

Despite losing back-to-back fights, Ferguson remains ranked at no. 5 in the lightweight division. He’s looking to show that he’s still at the top of the division. Dariush is ranked no. 9 in the weight class and plans to pick up the biggest win over his career and move into contender status.

(Courtesy of UFC)

