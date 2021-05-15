UFC 262 Countdown: full episode

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 15, 2021
UFC 262 is headlined by a lightweight title bout for the vacant championship between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Oliveira, ranked no. 4 in the division, is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. He’s also earned 16 performance-based bonuses in his 11 years with the fight promotion.

Chandler, ranked no. 4 in the weight class, made his Octagon debut at UFC 257 in January and made a statement with a knockout win over Dan Hooker. The former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion hopes to add a UFC belt to his trophy case.

