UFC 262 Countdown: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

UFC 262 Countdown takes you behind the scenes as top lightweights Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira prepare to battle for the vacant world title. Watch these athletes train and prepare for their May 15th bout.

Oliveira, ranked no. 4 in the division, is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. He’s also earned 16 performance-based bonuses in his 11 years with the fight promotion.

Chandler, ranked no. 4 in the weight class, made his Octagon debut at UFC 257 in January and made a statement with a knockout win over Dan Hooker. The former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion hopes to add a UFC belt to his trophy case.

(Courtesy of UFC)