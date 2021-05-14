UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-ins: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

The UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-ins took place on Friday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out the co-main event fighters going face-to-face.

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

Tony Ferguson admits to breaking a student’s rib while training for UFC 262

