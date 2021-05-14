HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-ins: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

May 14, 2021
The UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-ins took place on Friday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out the main event fighters going face-to-face with their opponents.

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

