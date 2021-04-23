UFC 261 weigh-in video & results: Usman vs. Masvidal II

Watch the UFC 261 weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 23, at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II takes place on Saturday, April 24, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 261 weigh-in video

UFC 261 weigh-in results

UFC 261 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

(170) Co-main Event: Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

(114.5) Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

(124.5) Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

(186) Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (206)

UFC 261 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

(171) Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

(171) Karl Roberson (185) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

(186) Patrick Sabatini (146) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)

UFC 261 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)