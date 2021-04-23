UFC 261 weigh-in video & results: Usman vs. Masvidal II

Watch the UFC 261 weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 23, at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.
UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.
UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II takes place on Saturday, April 24, at The Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC 261 weigh-in video
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions
UFC 261 weigh-in results
UFC 261 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main Event: Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)
- Co-main Event: Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)
- Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)
- Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)
- Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (206)
UFC 261 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)
- Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)
- Karl Roberson (185) vs. Brendan Allen (186)
- Patrick Sabatini (146) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)
UFC 261 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)
- Kazula Vargas (155.5) vs. Rongzhu (156)
- Aori Qileng (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)
- Liang Na (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossic (115)