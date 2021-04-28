UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 slow motion highlights

Relieve some of the most exciting moments from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2, which featured three epic title fights, which featured three epic title fights.

UFC 261 took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 24. It was the first indoor sporting event that featured a capacity crowd since March 2020. The fight card’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Along with the welterweight title bout, UFC 261 showcased two women’s world title bouts. In the co-main event, former Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas recaptured the title by knocking out former champion Zhang Weili while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade.

(Courtesy of UFC)

