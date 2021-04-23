UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Preview

The Ultimate Fighting Championship closes out April with a pay-per-view stacked with three world title fights on Saturday. UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 takes place at the VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in front of a sold out crowd. It’s the first event to host an indoor capacity crowd in more than a year due to the COVID-19 lockedowns and restrictions.

Headlining the event is the welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Dana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

