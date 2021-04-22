UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

The fighters competing in Saturday’s three world title fights at UFC 261 fielded questions from the media on Thursday during the event’s pre-fight press conference. At the conclusion of the question and answer session, the athletes faced off against their opponents.

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in the rematch in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Dana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

