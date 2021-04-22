UFC 261 Pre-fight Press Conference Live Stream

Watch the UFC 261 Pre-fight Press Conference live stream on MMAWeekly.com. The press conference takes place on Thursday, April 22 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. It features Dana White, Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili, Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, and Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II takes place on Saturday, April 24, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)