UFC 261 Official Weigh-Ins: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

The UFC 261 co-main event fighters officially weighed in on Friday. Watch women’s straweight champion Zhang Weili and former champion Rose Namajunas step on the scales.

Weili boasts a 21-fight winning streak as she heads into Satuday’s title bout. In her second title defense, she takes on former champion Namajunas who will try to win back the title she once held.

