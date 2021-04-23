UFC 261 Official Weigh-Ins: Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on Saturday.

Shevchenko won the vacant flyweight title at UFC 231 in December 2018. Saturday will be her fifth title defense. Andrade made a splash in her flyweight debut defeating Katlyn Chookagian by TKO. Now, Andradre will fight for the title and try to become a two-division UFC champion.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)