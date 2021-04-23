UFC 261 Official Weigh-Ins: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 23, 2021
The UFC 261 main event fighters stepped on the scales Friday to officially weigh in. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch on Saturday.

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in the rematch in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

