UFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 261 live results from VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 24, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II schedule

UFC 261 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 261 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC 261 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II takes place on Saturday, April 24, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Co-main Event: Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

UFC 261 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rongzhu

Aoriqileng vs. Jeffrey Molina

Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

