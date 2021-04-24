UFC 261 live coverage show

Tune in Saturday night, as MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain for the UFC 261 Live Coverage Show.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

