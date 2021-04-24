HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman celebrates UFC 261 victory

featuredUFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live results

featuredUFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredDana White ready to skip Jon Jones, make Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

UFC 261 live coverage show

April 24, 2021
NoNo Comments

Tune in Saturday night, as MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain for the UFC 261 Live Coverage Show.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 live coverage show

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA