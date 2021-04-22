UFC 261 free fight: watch Valentina Shevchenko defeat Jennifer Maia

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko continued her dominant run as champion this past November with a defeat of Jennifer Maia at UFC 255. On Saturday, April 24, Shevchenko will put her belt on the line again against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The Shevchenko and Andrade women’s flyweight title fight is one of three title bouts featured on Saturday’s UFC 261 pay-per-view. The strawweight title is on the line in the fight card’s co-main event between champion Zhang Weili and former champion Rose Namajunas, and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch in the main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)