UFC 261 Free Fight: Watch Jessica Andrade stop Katlyn Chookagian

Jessica Andrade‘s flyweight debut against Katlyn Chookagian earned her Performance of the Night honors on Fight Island in October. The former strawweight champion looks to win the belt in her second division when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261.

Take a look back at Andrade’s first-round finish of Chookagian in her last outing.

Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch

(Courtesy of UFC)