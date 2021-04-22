UFC 261 Embedded: Getting in the final training sessions

Fight week workouts are underway for champions Kamaru Usman and Valentina Shevchenko, plus title challengers Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Champ Zhang Weili gets an award for Fight of the Year; Chris Weidman and Jimmy Crute see to business.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features three world title bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line in the main event in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

