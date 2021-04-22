HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 261 Embedded: ‘Don’t blink’

April 21, 2021
Champion Valentina Shevchenko trains with her sister, then leads her coach on an outdoor run. Champion Zhang Weili does interviews. Jessica Andrade, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman and Alex Oliveira arrive. Champ Kamaru Usman racks up fight week wins.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday and features three world title bouts. Welterweight champion Usman puts his title on the line in the main event in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili faces former titleholder Rose Namajunas in the co-main event while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Ronda Rousey is pregnant, ‘Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon’

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 261 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 261 Embedded Episode 2

