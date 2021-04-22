UFC 261 Embedded: ‘Don’t blink’

Champion Valentina Shevchenko trains with her sister, then leads her coach on an outdoor run. Champion Zhang Weili does interviews. Jessica Andrade, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman and Alex Oliveira arrive. Champ Kamaru Usman racks up fight week wins.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday and features three world title bouts. Welterweight champion Usman puts his title on the line in the main event in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili faces former titleholder Rose Namajunas in the co-main event while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

