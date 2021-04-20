UFC 261 Countdown: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

UFC 261 Countdown previews strawweight queen Zhang Weili‘s battle with “Thug” Rose Namajunas. Watch these athletes train and prepare for the championship fight on Saturday, April 24.

The bout will be Weili’s second title defense, and like the first one, it’s against a former titleholder. Namajunas lost the belt to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 by knockout. She avenged the loss in her last outing at UFC 251 by defeating Andrade by split decision. Now she’ll try to win back the title she once held.

