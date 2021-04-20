HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch

Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren

featuredSeveral MMA fighters want to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

featuredRobert Whittaker says ‘there’s no other fight’ but the rematch with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

featuredUFC Vegas 24 bonuses: Whittaker vs. Gastelum lands Fight of the Night

UFC 261 Countdown: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

April 20, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC 261 Countdown previews strawweight queen Zhang Weili‘s battle with “Thug” Rose Namajunas. Watch these athletes train and prepare for the championship fight on Saturday, April 24.

The bout will be Weili’s second title defense, and like the first one, it’s against a former titleholder. Namajunas lost the belt to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 by knockout. She avenged the loss in her last outing at UFC 251 by defeating Andrade by split decision. Now she’ll try to win back the title she once held.

UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker outclasses Kelvin Gastelum in main event

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA