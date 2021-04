UFC 261 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade

The third title fight at UFC 261 features flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on former strawweight champion Jessia Andrade. Watch these athletes train and prepare for the April 24th bout.

The bout with Andrade will be Shevchenko’s fifth title defense. Andrade is the former strawweight champion looking to make an immediate impact in her second fight in the division.

(Courtesy of UFC)