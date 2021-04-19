UFC 261 Countdown: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

In a bonus Countdown segment we preview the UFC 261 middleweight tilt between Uriah Hall and former champion Chris Weidman. See these two athletes train and prepare for their bout.

The fight is a rematch. The two first fought back in September 2010 with Weidman defeating Hall by TKO. The pair were scheduled to meet at UFC 258 in February, but Weidman was pulled from the bout due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Saturday, the rematch will finally happen.

