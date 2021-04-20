UFC 261 Countdown: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2

UFC 261 Countdown previews welterweight Jorge Masvidal‘s quest for revenge against champ Kamaru Usman. Watch these two athletes train and prepare for their April 24th main event matchup.

The two headlined UFC 251 last July with Usman defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision. Masvidal accepted the fight days before the event after Usman’s original opponent Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw after testing positive to COVID-19. With a full training camp, Masvidal expects a different outcome in the rematch.

(Courtesy of UFC)