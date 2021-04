UFC 261 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

The UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 weigh-ins took place on Friday in front of an enthusiastic crowd of fans in Jacksonville, Fla. The fight card features three world title fights.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili faces former champion Rose Namajunas. It will be the first Chinese UFC champion’s second title defense and an opportunity for Namajunas to win back the title she once owned.

