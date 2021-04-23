UFC 261 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade

Women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas.

