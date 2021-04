UFC 261 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2

The UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 ceremonial weigh-ins took place on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of an enthusiastic crowd of fans. In the fight card’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. Watch the fights face-off and address the fans.

