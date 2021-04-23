UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-in video live stream: Usman vs. Masvidal II

Watch the UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 23, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 261 welcomes back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal II takes place on Saturday, April 24, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-in video

