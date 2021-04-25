HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman celebrates UFC 261 victory

featuredUFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live results

featuredUFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredDana White ready to skip Jon Jones, make Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

April 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night’s championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion’s first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020.

The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event.

Fight of the Night:

Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle.

Performance of the Night:

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card’s main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished “Gamebred” early in the second round by knockout.

Performance of the Night:

Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card’s co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. “Thug” Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it.

Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou

UFC 261 bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng Aori
  • Performance of the Night: Kamaru Usman
  • Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA