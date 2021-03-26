UFC 260 weigh-in video live stream & results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

Watch the UFC 260 weigh-in video live stream on Friday, March 26, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic takes to the scale to make his record-setting title defense against no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou official.

UFC 260 weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 260 takes place on Saturday, March 27, at The Apex in Las Vegas. In addition to the main event rematch between Miocic and Ngannou, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley tries to correct course, as he faces rising contender Vicente Luque in a pivotal battle in the division.

Dana White’s last dinner with Khabib, ‘I don’t think he’ll come back’

UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*

Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) *

* Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146)

UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5)

*Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows.