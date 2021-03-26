UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 260 weigh-in face-off Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 weigh-in

UFC 260 Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou face-off

March 26, 2021
The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official.

The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)
  • Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*
  • Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)
  • Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146)

UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

  • Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5)

*Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

