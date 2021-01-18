UFC 260 to feature Miocic vs. Ngannou and Volkanovski vs. Ortega title bouts

UFC 260 is taking shape after UFC president Dana White on Saturday confirmed that it will feature a heavyweight title bout in addition to the already revealed featherweight championship.

Expected to take place on March 27 at a location yet to be revealed, White said that a deal is done for Francis Ngannou to finally get his shot at heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Miocic vs. Ngannou is expected to headline UFC 260, which also features Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight belt against Brian Ortega.

UFC 260 Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Ngannou had his first crack at Miocic at UFC 220 in January of 2018. He had been shredding the opposition en route to the title shot, finishing all six of his UFC opponents, five of them by way of knockout.

Miocic, however, proved too much for Ngannou, winning a unanimous decision.

After then losing to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou has redeemed himself by knocking out his last four opponents, which include two former UFC heavyweight champions in Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez.

Miocic has fought just three times since his victory over Ngannou, all three bouts were against Daniel Cormier. He lost the title to Cormier after defeating Ngannou, but recaptured the belt from him in August of 2019 and then defended it against Cormier in August of 2020.

Why Max Holloway doesn’t get a shot at Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 260

Volkanovski won the UFC featherweight title from Max Holloway in a close, but unanimous decision victory in December of 2019. He defended it in an immediate rematch in July of 2020, this time by split decision.

Holloway has a stranglehold on the No. 1 ranking after dominating Calvin Kattar on Saturday. White went so far as to say that he deserves another shot at Volkanovski, but the next defense will be against No. 2 ranked Ortega at UFC 260 before Holloway gets another shot at regaining the belt.

TRENDING > Rankings Review: Does Conor McGregor deserve his UFC ranking?

UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)