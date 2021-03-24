UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Media Day live

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 pay-per-view event will field questions from the media on Wednesday during the event’s virtual media day.

Headlining the fight card is a rematch between heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic and top ranked contender Francis Ngannou. The two first fought at UFC 220 in January 2018 with Mocici defeating Ngannou by unanimous decision.

In the fight card’s co-main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes on takes on No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque. Bantamweight star Sean O’Malley returns looking to get back in the win column against Thomas Almeida.

The fighters are expected to start taking questions at approximately at 3:45 p.m. ET.

