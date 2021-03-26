UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 260 live results from The Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 27, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou start times

UFC 260 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 260 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN , ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

UFC 260 early prelim start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 260 Live Results

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou takes place on Saturday, March 27, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 260 features record-setting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a championship rematch opposite no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The UFC 260 co-main event pits former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley against rising contender Vicente Luque.

The UFC 260 co-main event was originally slated to feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski putting his belt on against Brian Ortega. The bout was postponed when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC 260 Main Card

Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

UFC 260 Prelims

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young vs Omar Morales

UFC 260 Early Prelim

Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

UFC 260 Face-Offs

