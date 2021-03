UFC 260: Inside the Octagon for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

In UFC 260 Inside the Octagon, John and Walt preview the UFC 260 main event, Miocic vs Ngannou 2. Reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic faces a familiar foe as The Predator, Francis Ngannou, gets one more shot at UFC gold.

John and Walt break down this massive main event and give an insight into where they think the fight can be won or lost.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

