UFC 260 Fight Motion: Francis Ngannou folds Stipe Miocic

Take a slow motion trip through some of the most exciting exchanges and highlights from the heavyweight championship fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 this past weekend, as well as highlights from bouts up and down the card.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

