UFC 260 face-off video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

The UFC 260 Press Conference took place on Thursday. The press conference featured UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and opponent Francis Ngannou, as well as UFC president Dana White. Miocic and Ngannou squared off after the press conference in the first UFC 260 face-off ahead of their main event rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas.

