UFC 260 Embedded: Stipe Miocic has awkward interview moment

March 25, 2021
In the third episode of UFC 260 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic customizes his training room. Co-main fighters Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley land in Las Vegas, as does Sean O’Malley. Francis Ngannou wrestles with Jake Shields, and Miocic has an interview interrupted.

UFC 260 Embedded: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s event at The Apex in Las Vegas. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line in a headlining rematch opposite Francis Ngannou.

Former middleweight champ Tyron Woodley tries to right the ship after three consecutive losses. He squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

(Courtesy of UFC)

