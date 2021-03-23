UFC 260 Embedded: Out of the firehouse and into the fight

In the first episode of UFC 260 embedded, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic works his second job and then does some S&C. Francis Ngannou flows in the gym and then spices things up at home. Miocic feasts with his growing family.

UFC 260 Embedded: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s event at The Apex in Las Vegas. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line in a headlining rematch opposite Francis Ngannou.

Former middleweight champ Tyron Woodley tries to right the ship after three consecutive losses. He squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

