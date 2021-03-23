HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 22 results - Derek Brunson victorious

featuredUFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

Alexander Volkanovski UFC 251 post-fight

featuredAlexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results Brunson vs Holland

featuredUFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland

Derek Brunson - UFC Hidalgo Post Fight

featuredDerek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

UFC 260 Embedded: Out of the firehouse and into the fight

March 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

In the first episode of UFC 260 embedded, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic works his second job and then does some S&C. Francis Ngannou flows in the gym and then spices things up at home. Miocic feasts with his growing family.

UFC 260 Embedded: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s event at The Apex in Las Vegas. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line in a headlining rematch opposite Francis Ngannou.

Former middleweight champ Tyron Woodley tries to right the ship after three consecutive losses. He squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 260: Inside the Octagon for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

UFC 252 recap & highlights: Look back at Stipe Miocic’s latest win over Daniel Cormier

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA