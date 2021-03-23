UFC 260 Embedded: Francis Ngannou gets away to get ready

In the second episode of UFC 260 embedded, Francis Ngannou takes a solo hike, finds a soccer partner, hits mitts and then gets a mani-pedi. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic flies to Las Vegas alongside a fellow heavyweight.

UFC 260 Embedded: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 Embedded features the fighters from Saturday’s event at The Apex in Las Vegas. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line in a headlining rematch opposite Francis Ngannou.

Former middleweight champ Tyron Woodley tries to right the ship after three consecutive losses. He squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 260: Inside the Octagon for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

UFC 252 recap & highlights: Look back at Stipe Miocic’s latest win over Daniel Cormier

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)