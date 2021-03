UFC 260 Countdown: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 Countdown features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, who prepare to run back their 2018 thriller on Saturday, March 26. Watch these athletes train and prepare for their bout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

