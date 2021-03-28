UFC 260 bonuses: Francis Ngannou’s KO leads the charge

Francis Ngannou, Vicente Luque, Tyron Woodley and Sean O’Malley all cashed out with $50,000 performance bonuses when the UFC 260 bonuses were announced on Saturday night.

Luque and Woodley were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their first-round car crash, while Ngannou and O’Malley were rewarded for their outstanding knockout victories at UFC 260.

UFC 260 Performance of the Night: Francis Ngannou

Ngannou captured his bonus along with the UFC heavyweight championship in utterly dominant fashion after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their heavyweight championship main event.

Ngannou controlled the fight from the very beginning. Rather than throwing wild shots, Ngannou remained composed, even stuffing a takedown and getting one of his own in the first round. Within the first minute of the second round, Ngannou dropped Miocic with a left hook. Miocic seemingly recovered and answered, connecting with a shot of his own. But Ngannou responded with a vicious combination and a monster shot to put Miocic out 52 seconds into the second round.

UFC 260 Fight of the Night: Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

Luque and Woodley earned their Fight of the Night bonuses after an absolute brawl that was ended by Luque submitting the former UFC welterweight champion.

The submission came after a ludicrous exchange between Luque and Woodley where both were significantly wobbled multiple times from powerful punches thrown by the other. Luque capitalized on a vulnerable Woodley and from there, “The Silent Assassin” locked in an extremely tight D’arce choke and made Woodley tap at 3:56 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot.

UFC 260 Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley

“Suga” Sean O’Malley secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated Thomas Almeida with an incredibly impressive performance through three rounds of their bantamweight bout.

O’Malley decisively outstruck Almeida, knocking him down in the first round with a powerful left. “Suga” thought it was over with that knockdown, but Almeida recovered and made it through the remainder of the first round and even the second.

In the third round, however, O’Malley knocked him down and followed up with a vicious right overhand that knocked Almeida out and put him back on track after suffering his first career loss last year.

