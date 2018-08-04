UFC 25th Anniversary Presser Fighter Face-Offs Video

See Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Cowboy Cerrone, Mike Perry, Israel Adesanya, Glover Teixeira, Nicco Montano, Valentina Shevchenko and the rest of the fighters face-off at the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference.

