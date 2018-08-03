UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference in Los Angeles Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White and the stars from several upcoming UFC events participated in the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles on Friday. Also announced during the presser was that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

