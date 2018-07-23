UFC 25th Anniversary Event Features Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie and Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 23, 2018
It’s still a few months off, but the UFC Fight Night 139 fight card, which serves as the UFC’s 25th Anniversary event, is already beginning to take shape.

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed to ESPN that top featherweights Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) would headline the event, along with a feature bout pitting hometown favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against Jackson-Wink teammate Mike Perry in a welterweight showdown.

Edgar (23-6-1) has been on the cusp of a featherweight title shot for the past couple years. Though he was slated to challenge current titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 222 in March, Holloway had to pull out of the fight because of an injury. Instead of waiting for his shot, Edgar agreed to fight Brian Ortega on the fight card, and ended up losing the fight and his title shot.

Edgar will try to get back to the top of the queue with a win over Jung, who returned to action last year after fulfilling his required two-year stint with the South Korean military.

Chan Sung Jung - Korean ZombieJung (14-4) defeated Dennis Bermudez with a spectacular first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 104 in February of 2017, but fell out of his next scheduled bout with a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines until the upcoming bout with Edgar.

Cerrone (33-11, 1NC) has undergone a rough patch over the last couple of years, losing four out of five bouts, including a decision loss to Leon Edwards in the UFC Singapore headliner in June. He remains a fan favorite, not only in his hometown of Denver, but to the majority of UFC fans.

He’ll square off with Perry (12-3), who is nearly 10 years his junior and has just a third of the in-the-cage experience of Cerrone. Perry recently joined Cerrone’s longtime team Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque, N.M., and the two have sparred. Neither seems to care, however, and both bring exciting “kill or be killed” approaches to their fights. 

UFC Fight Night 139 is slated for Nov. 10 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, where the UFC began 25 years ago. UFC 1 took place at the now defunct McNichols Arena, while UFC 2 occurred at Mammoth Gardens, which has since been rebranded as The Fillmore. Royce Gracie won an eight-man, one-night tournament at UFC 1, and then turned around and won a 16-man, one-night tournament at UFC 2. 

               

