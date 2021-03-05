UFC 259 weigh-in video live stream

Watch as the UFC 259 champions and contenders take to the scale in Las Vegas in the UFC 259 weigh-in video. Jan Błachowicz, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, Megan Anderson, Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and the rest of the fighters step on the scale.

The UFC 259 weigh-ins take place on Friday, March 5, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

UFC 259 on Saturday is a championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

