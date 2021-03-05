UFC 259 weigh-in face-offs video: Athletes heat up as fight time nears

The UFC 259 weigh-ins went off without a hitch on Friday with all of the championship bout athletes easily making weight. They then stepped on the stage to square off for the UFC 259 weigh-in face-offs.

UFC 259 takes place on Saturday. It is a championship tripleheader pay-per-view event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event. The UFC 259 co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight.

