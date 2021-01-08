UFC 259 shaping up to host three title fights

The UFC was aiming to close 2020 with a pay-per-view event on Dec. 12 that would host a tripleheader of championship bouts. As it turned out, they were lucky to have one title fight to top the card.

Now, however, officials are penciling in UFC 259 on March 6 to take another stab topping the bill with three championship fights.

Though the UFC has yet to make official announcements, UFC 259 is expected to be headlined by a champion vs. champion title fight in the 205-pound division. Middleweight beltholder Israel Adesanya has agreed to move up and challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes is also expected to put her featherweight title on the line at UFC 259 opposite Megan Anderson. They were originally slated to fight at UFC 256 in December, but there’s was one of several bouts that fell off the card.

The third championship bout slated for uFC 259 features men’s bantamweight champion Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling. Yan will be making the first defense of the belt that he claimed in a fight with Jose Aldo after Henry Cejudo retired.

Yan vs. Sterling had also been planned for UFC 256, but never materialized.

Like most future UFC events, there is no announced venue or location for UFC 259 as of yet.

